Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.