Short Interest in Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Grows By 75.0%

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Aben Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
About Aben Minerals
