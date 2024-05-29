Short Interest in Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Grows By 75.0%

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Aben Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

About Aben Minerals

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

