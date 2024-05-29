Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Declines By 81.4%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the April 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

ABN AMRO Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.7646 dividend. This is a boost from ABN AMRO Bank’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

