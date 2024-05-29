Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expands By 218.1%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 218.1% from the April 30th total of 506,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 781,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $382.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.05.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in AC Immune by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

