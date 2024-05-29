Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Declines By 91.2%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the April 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adbri Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Adbri has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.
Adbri Company Profile
