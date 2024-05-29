Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Rises By 97.5%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the April 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Up 8.9 %

Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Aftermath Silver has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.