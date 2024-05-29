Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Rises By 97.5%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the April 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Up 8.9 %
Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Aftermath Silver has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
