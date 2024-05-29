Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Drops By 79.8%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the April 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

