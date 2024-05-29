Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Grows By 350.0%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.6 %

BDRFY stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $31.91.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1402 per share. This is an increase from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.