Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Declines By 49.3%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNPQY opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.4911 per share. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

BNPQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNP Paribas

About BNP Paribas

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.