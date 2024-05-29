Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Drops By 41.0%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTEC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QTEC opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.20. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 1-year low of $136.99 and a 1-year high of $196.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

