Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Drops By 41.0%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTEC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ QTEC opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.20. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 1-year low of $136.99 and a 1-year high of $196.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
