Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Decreases By 83.3%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

Grupo Bimbo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2011 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

