Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Rises By 700.0%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Stock Performance

HMLSF stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

