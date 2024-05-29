Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declines By 42.4%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLT opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

