Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Declines By 44.0%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,475,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 15.15% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.