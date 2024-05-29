Short Interest in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Declines By 43.0%

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Psychemedics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PMD opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Psychemedics has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Psychemedics stock. 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics Co. ( NASDAQ:PMD Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 274,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Psychemedics accounts for 0.8% of 22NW LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 22NW LP owned 4.78% of Psychemedics as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Psychemedics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse and other health markers through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opioids, such as heroin metabolite, morphine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, and alcohol.

