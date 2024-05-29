Short Interest in Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Declines By 42.9%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RCKTF opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90.
About Rock Tech Lithium
