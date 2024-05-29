Short Interest in Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Declines By 42.9%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RCKTF opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

About Rock Tech Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.