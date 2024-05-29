Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Declines By 43.5%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 102,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 582,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SciSparc Stock Down 2.7 %
SPRC opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. SciSparc has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $23.66.
About SciSparc
