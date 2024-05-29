Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Declines By 42.1%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the April 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SOL Global Investments Price Performance

SOLCF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About SOL Global Investments

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

