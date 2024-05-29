Short Interest in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Declines By 40.9%

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of SETM opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Free Report) by 234.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.52% of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

