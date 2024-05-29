Short Interest in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Drops By 40.7%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SQSP opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -871.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. Mizuho raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Insider Activity

In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,448,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,798,728.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,915 shares of company stock worth $22,642,630. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Squarespace by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

