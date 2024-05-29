Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Drops By 74.2%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the April 30th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 483.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $61.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

