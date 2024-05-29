Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Drops By 41.8%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toto Price Performance

Toto stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Toto has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

About Toto

Featured Stories

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

