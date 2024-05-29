Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Declines By 41.9%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the April 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on USAU

U.S. Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

U.S. Gold stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.