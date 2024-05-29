Short Interest in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Declines By 44.9%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,500 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
NASDAQ VINC opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $9.37.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
