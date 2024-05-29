Short Interest in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Declines By 44.9%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,500 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VINC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma Trading Down 3.6 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VINC Free Report ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.12% of Vincerx Pharma worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.