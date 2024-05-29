Short Interest in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Drops By 44.6%

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 654,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

VolitionRx Trading Down 6.5 %

VNRX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. Equities analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

