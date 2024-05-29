Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Siemens Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SMNEY opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.
About Siemens Energy
