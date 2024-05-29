Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$14.30 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIA. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

