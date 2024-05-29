Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SIFY

Sify Technologies Stock Up 13.1 %

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Shares of SIFY opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.