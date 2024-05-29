SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 61,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 104,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

SilverSun Technologies Trading Up 10.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies

In other SilverSun Technologies news, CEO Mark Meller sold 56,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $779,138.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,985 shares of company stock worth $1,085,419. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 1,121.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 183,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 11,500.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

