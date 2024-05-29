Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.36%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

