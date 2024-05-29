Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 765,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 674,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

