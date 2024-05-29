SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 1,558.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 9.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 95,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKM shares. StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SKM opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

