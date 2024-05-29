Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.01% of Skeena Resources worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

SKE stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.