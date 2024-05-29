Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 17th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
