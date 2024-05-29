SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.0 million-$325.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.0 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

SMART Global Trading Up 2.4 %

SGH stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

