SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the April 30th total of 509,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

Shares of SMX opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. SMX has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 303,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 10.41% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

