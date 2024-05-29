Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Southern Banc Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.33.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Southern Banc had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company's personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

