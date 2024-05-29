Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 131,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

