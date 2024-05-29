S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $467.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $431.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

