SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,686,000 after acquiring an additional 616,122 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 230,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

