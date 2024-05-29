SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

MDY opened at $541.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

