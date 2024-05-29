Sprinklr (CXM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Sprinklr to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. On average, analysts expect Sprinklr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sprinklr Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

