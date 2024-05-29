Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Down 42.8% in May

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the April 30th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.50.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $289,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPRB shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
