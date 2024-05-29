St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

About St. James’s Place

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.