STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 17th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 166.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

