Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 61437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Star Diamond Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The stock has a market cap of C$42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.
Star Diamond Company Profile
Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.
