Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 11th

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Star Equity Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STRRP opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.
Star Equity Company Profile
