Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,238,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 30,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.29.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

