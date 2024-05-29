Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Stepan has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stepan to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Stepan Stock Performance

NYSE:SCL opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

