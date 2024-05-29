Stephen A. Vintz Sells 3,220 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $139,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,828.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,543,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after buying an additional 680,477 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,575,000 after buying an additional 585,559 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,937,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,195,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

